UF Health taps new outpatient senior VP 

Dennis Bierle has been selected as the new senior vice president for outpatient clinic operations for Gainsville-based UF Health, the Alachua Chronicle reported March 2.

In this role, Mr. Bierle will work to create a more unified approach to the system’s network of physician practices and outpatient care sites, according to the report. He previously served as president of CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center — Bergan Mercy in Nebraska.

Mr. Bierle also served as vice president of ambulatory and primary care at Children’s Nebraska and chief operating officer for Banner Medical Group.