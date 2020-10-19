Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists' surgery center shakes up leadership team

Syracuse (N.Y.) Orthopedic Specialists made a pair of appointments to its management team at Specialists' One-Day Surgery Center.

The center promoted center administrator Geoffrey Smith to executive director and Michele Flavin to CFO.

Mr. Smith joined the surgery center in October 2018. Since joining the center, he has grown its caseload and the complexity of cases.

Ms. Flavin has been with the surgery center for seven years. In her new role, she'll support the surgery center's management team.

