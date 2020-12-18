Medical Facilities Corp. adds healthcare veteran to board after former chair retires

Medical Facilities Corporation, a company that owns interest in specialty hospitals and ASCs across the U.S., appointed a new board member on Dec. 18 after former chair Marilynne Day-Linton retired from the board.

Ms. Day-Linton joined the board in 2013 and served as chair from 2016 to 2019. The company appointed Lois Cormack, an entrepreneur and former healthcare executive, as an independent board member to replace Ms. Day-Linton. Ms. Cormack is the previous president, CEO and director of Sienna Senior Living and president of Specialty Care Inc.



She also serves on the board of trustees for Allied Properties REIT. Ms. Cormack will join the board's audit, nominating and compensation, and investment committees.

