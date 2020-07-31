Compass Surgical Partners hires executive administrator

Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners welcomed Sandy Stillman-Alvin as executive administrator.

Ms. Stillman-Alvin brings "organizational excellence and a calm presence" to Compass Surgical Partners' Raleigh office, the ASC development and management company said in a July 30 announcement.

Ms. Stillman-Alvin joined Compass Surgical Partners with 21 years of experience in healthcare administration.

