Envision exec to join healthcare real estate firm: 5 things to know

Flagship Healthcare Properties is adding a new ASC leader to its ranks, according to a Sept. 8 press release.

Five things to know:

1. Blake Bratcher will join the firm as executive vice president Sept. 28, tasked with leading Flagship's ASC strategy and portfolio.

2. Stationed in Nashville, Tenn., Mr. Bratcher will oversee "the growth and direction of Flagship's ASC initiative, centered on building strategic partnerships with surgery center operators and physicians to acquire, develop and manage ASCs across the country."

3. He is coming to Flagship from Nashville-based Envision Healthcare, where he served as enterprise vice president of real estate. The role entailed guiding the development and management of 650-plus properties — including 280 ASCs — in 40 states.

4. Mr. Bratcher's prior experience also includes serving as director of real estate and real estate counsel at Nashville-based AmSurg, Envision's ambulatory division.

5. Flagship is a fully integrated outpatient healthcare real estate firm managing over 4.3 million square feet of healthcare real estate across 165-plus properties. The company has developed or acquired more than 80 properties.

"As surgical procedures continue to shift to an ambulatory setting, ASCs will play a more prominent role in enhancing the patient experience, lowering healthcare costs and improving quality of care," Mr. Bratcher said in a prepared statement. "In this growing sector, we will leverage our experience, knowledge and relationships to identify and execute deals that allow us to invest and partner accretively."

