Covenant names Advisory Board vet to board

Nashville, Tenn.-based Covenant Physician Partners named longtime Advisory Board Co. executive Laurie Sprung to its board of directors.

Ms. Sprung joined the board July 1, as an independent director. She will help influence company strategy.

Covenant President and CEO Lew Little Jr. spoke highly of the appointment. He said, "Laurie is an incredible leader in the [healthcare] industry, particularly as it relates to matrixed organizations with value-based care models, much like the operating model at Covenant."

Covenant rebranded as a physician services venture earlier in the year.

