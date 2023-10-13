3 major ASC exec moves in 2023 

Here are three major executive moves from ASC chains in 2023:

1. In January, United Surgical Partners International announced President and CEO Brett Brodnax will retire at the end of 2023, after which Andy Johnston will step into both roles. Mr. Johnson has previously served as USPI's chief development officer and chief operating officer of the east division.

2. In March, SCA Health's former CEO, Caitlin Zulla, was promoted to CEO of Optum Health's east region. Jason Strauss, who has been with SCA Health for 15 years, was promoted from president to CEO of the company. Mr. Strauss has spent time as COO and group president, leading surgery centers in multiple states.

3. In May, Tenet added Stephen Rusckowski to its board of directors.Mr. Rusckowski will serve as a member of the human resources committee and the quality, compliance and ethics committee, bringing the Tenet board to 11 directors