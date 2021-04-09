GI procedures and devices: 6 updates

Here are six recent updates on gastroenterology procedures and devices:

1. Olympus Corporation of the Americas filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Cantel/Medivators in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas for its endoscopy device.

2. A team at Washington University in St. Louis developed an artificial intelligence imaging technique for rectal tissues to assess risk management of colorectal cancer.

3. Atlanta-based United Digestive chose Fujifilm Medical Systems, a leading provider of endoscopic imaging and endosurgical solutions, as its exclusive vendor of endoscopic products for its gastroenterologists.

4. Pristine Surgical and NexOptic have agreed to combine their technologies for AI tech with a single-use endoscopic visualization platform.

5. The Rhode Island Senate approved a bill requiring insurance companies to cover all costs of colorectal cancer screening.

6. Colorectal cancer screening procedures dropped 80 percent during the pandemic, and a gastroenterologist spoke with Becker's ASC Review on how President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion plan could help lighten those losses.

