Olympus files patent infringement related to colonoscopy devices

Olympus Corporation of the Americas filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Cantel/Medivators in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas for its endoscopy device.

Here's what you should know:

1. Olympus alleged Cantel Medical's AmplifEye endoscopic device infringed on its patent for the Endocuff single-use device in the lawsuit, according to a March 22 news release. Olympus acquired the technology and patents after acquiring Arc Medical Design in 2020.

2. Olympus is seeking an injunction against further sales of AmplifEye in the U.S.

3. Courts in the United Kingdom ruled that AmplifEye infringed on Olympus' patents.

Note: Cantel/Medivators didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. This story will be updated if we hear back.

