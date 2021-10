Gastroenterology of the Rockies is the first in the state to offer colonoscopy patients treatment using an artificial intelligence system to detect colorectal polyps, the Louisville, Colo.-based practice said Oct. 21.

GI Genius processes images in real time with 99.7 percent sensitivity, allowing early detection of lesions.



In addition to colonoscopies, Gastroenterology of the Rockies offers upper endoscopy, endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography and hemorrhoid banding.