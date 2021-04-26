AGA updates guidelines for treating IBD in older patients

Fifteen percent of new diagnoses of inflammatory bowel disease occur in individuals older than 60 years, according to the American Gastroenterological Association

Because treatment of older IBD patients requires special consideration and a multidisciplinary approach, the AGA has released a clinical practice update on IBD treatment in older patients.

AGA offers three updates in diagnosis and 10 updates in treatment, which can be read in full here.

Occurence of IBD is higher in older individuals, and comorbidities and surgical risks are more common.

