5 physicians on the cutting edge of gastroenterology

Here are five of the many physicians on the cutting edge of gastroenterology:

If you would like to nominate a physician, please email pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.

Maria Abreu, MD.

Dr. Abreau was recently appointed the 119th president of the American Gastroenterological Association, effective May 30. Dr. Abreu serves as the Kalser Endowed chair of gastroenterology, professor of medicine, microbiology and immunology and director of the Crohn's and Colitis Center at the University of Miami.

Ananya Das, MD.

Dr. Das is a gastroenterologist at Gilbert, Ariz.-based Covenant Physician Partners and a professor at Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine. He specializes in endoscopy and GI cancer and recently joined Becker's to discuss the biggest investment he made in 2023.

Omar Khokhar, MD

Dr. Khokhar is a gastroenterologist at Bloomington, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center. He is a part of a team that is piloting the use of Medtronic's GI Genius artificial intelligence-powered polyp detection tool. Dr. Khokhar will work with a team to analyze data from the six-month pilot and evaluate adenoma detection rates and post-colonoscopy cancer rates.

Naresh Gunaratnam, MD.

Dr. Gunaratnam, a practicing physician at Huron Gastroenterology in Ypsilanti, Mich., was recently named president and chair of the board of directors for the Digestive Health Physicians Association.

Randall Meisner, MD.

Dr. Meisner is a gastroenterologist at Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital who performs thousands of GI procedures each year. He recently joined Becker's to explain how cold snare polypectomy may help practices become more efficient and effective.