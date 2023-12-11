5 GI device companies to know

Here are five medical device and technology companies with gastroenterology portfolios to know:

Boston Scientific: Boston Scientific is a medical device company with an expansive gastroenterology portfolio that includes everything from endoluminal surgery devices to single-use scopes.

Iterative Health: Iterative Health is a software company with a focus on artificial intelligence-based precision medicine in gastroenterology. In September 2022, the company's AI-driven polyp detection tool Skout received FDA 510(k) clearance.

Fujifilm Healthcare Americas Corp.: Fujifilm Healthcare Americas Corp. has an endoscopy portfolio that caters to endoluminal surgery, pulmonology, and diagnostic and interventional gastroenterology.

Medtronic: Medtronic has a large gastroenterology portfolio but is most known for its AI-driven GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module, which received de novo clearance from the FDA in April 2021.

Olympus: Olympus has a wide range of gastrointestinal endoscopy products, including those that aid capsule endoscopies, enteroscopies, and therapeutic and diagnostic colonoscopies.