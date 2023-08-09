5 colonoscopy, endoscopy updates

Here are five colonoscopy and endoscopy updates Becker's has reported on since July 20:

1. Management services organization United Digestive added Medtronic's GI Genius artificial intelligence endoscopy module to all 22 of its managed ASCs.

2. The American College of Physicians updated its guidance for colorectal cancer screenings in asymptomatic, average-risk adults. The organization last issued guidance on screenings in 2019 but added several new guidance statements in an Aug. 1 study published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

3. The FDA issued 510(k) clearance for a new artificial intelligence solution for colonoscopy screenings.

4. Actor, host and former NFL player Terry Crews has become the latest celebrity to undergo a colonoscopy on camera, following actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who filmed their own experiences in September.

5. Model and television personality Chrissy Teigen documented her first colonoscopy via Instagram to encourage others to undergo the procedure.