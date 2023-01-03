4 gastroenterologists in the headlines

Here are four gastroenterologists Becker's has reported on since Dec. 5:

1. Cleveland Clinic gastroenterologist Omar Massoud, MD, PhD, was arrested after being charged with six felony counts, three involving sexual assaults on patients.

2. Mark McCaulley, MD, of Steamboat, Colo.-based Yampa Valley Medical Associates, retired from the organization Dec. 27 after 43 years of medical service.

3. The American College of Gastroenterology awarded its 2022 William D. Carey Award to James Hobley, MD, a physician at Shreveport, La.-based GastroIntestinal Specialists.

4. Sonja Olsen, MD, a gastroenterology and hepatology specialist, left New York City-based NYU Langone Health to join the Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches.