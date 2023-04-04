Pennsylvania hospital debuts GI Genius module

St. Luke's Carbon Campus in Weissport East, Pa., which is part of Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network, now offers Medtronic's artificial intelligence-assisted polyp detection device GI Genius, tnonline.com reported April 4.

"We already have incredibly talented physicians, and this just adds another set of eyes in the room," Scott Siegfried, division administrator for gastroenterology at St. Luke's told tnonline.com. "We are very fortunate to be the first in the region to have this technology, which was acquired by a grant and recently installed. It's another great tool in our tool box."

GI Genius has been used by several hospitals and health systems nationwide including Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center, Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare and UH Cleveland Medical Center.