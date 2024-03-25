3 GI firsts in 2024

Here are three firsts in the gastroenterology industry, as reported by Becker's this year:

1. Pediatric gastroenterologist Matthew Ryan, MD, became the first physician to complete more than 100 transnasal endoscopies of the upper GI tract using EvoEndo's single-use endoscopy system.

2. The endoscopy team at the Sacramento-based UC Davis Health completed the world's first endoscopic, ultrasound-guided core biopsy of a pancreatic tumor with the EndoDrill GI device. The two pancreatic tumor biopsies were the first cases in the world performed with the new instrument, with all three cases — including the gastrointestinal stromal tumor biopsy — being the first completed in the U.S.

3. Gastrointestinal visualization technology company AnX Robotica received FDA clearance for its NaviCam ProScan. The AI-assisted reading tool is the first of its kind designed to assist small-bowel capsule endoscopy reviewers with adult patients who have suspected small-bowel bleeding and obtained capsule endoscopy images.