3 gastroenterology leadership moves

Here are three gastroenterology-related leadership moves that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 8:

1. David Pierce joined the board of medtech startup Mirai Medical as a non-executive director. Mirai Medical specializes in pulsed field ablation within the gastrointestinal tract.

2. Gastroenterology solutions company Biomerica added Jack Kenny as the chair of its board of directors.

3. Michelle Fortune, BSN, RN, has been named the leader of surgery and GI services for St. Louis-based Mercy, which includes over 900 physician practice locations and outpatient facilities across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.