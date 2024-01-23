GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

Biomerica taps Jack Kenny as board chairman

Claire Wallace -  

Gastroenterology solutions company Biomerica has added Jack Kenny as the chairman of its board of directors. 

Mr. Kenny previously served as CEO and board member of Meridian Bioscience, joining the Biomerica board of directors in August as an independent director. 

Zack Irani will continue to serve as CEO of Biomerica, according to a Jan. 23 press release.

Mr. Kenny led Meridian's $1.53 billion acquisition by SD Biosensor in January 2023. He has experience leading GI product manufacturers and diagnostic testing solutions providers. 

