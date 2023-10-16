3 AI-driven polyp detection devices changing colonoscopies

Artificial intelligence has been shown in a recent study to be advantageous in increasing polyp detection.

Here are three AI-driven polyp detection devices to know:

Iterative Health's Skout: Skout received FDA 510(k) clearance in September 2022. The device showed a 27 percent increase in adenoma detection in a randomized trial.

Medtronic's GI Genius: GI Genius received de novo clearance from the FDA in April 2021. The device was found to have a 14 percent absolute increase in adenoma detection rate compared to only a colonoscopy for lesions.

Wision A.I.'s EndoScreener: EndoScreener received FDA clearance in November 2021. In a study, it was able to identify about 32 percent more adenomas than standard colonoscopies.