5 Texas Heart Institute leaders to know

The Texas Heart Medical Group recently rebranded to the Texas Heart Institute, a preventative cardiology practice that has been serving the state for over 60 years.

Here are five Texas Heart Institute leaders to know:

1. Eduardo Hernandez, MD, has been practicing cardiology since 2000. He specializes in coronary, peripheral arterial and venous disease. He currently serves as medical director at the Diagnostic Heart Center of St. Luke's in Houston, and as a professional staff member of the Heart Institute.

2. Joseph Rogers, MD, is an expert on heart failure. He is a fellow of the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology. He currently serves as the Heart Institute's president and CEO.

3. Gary Lawera is the Heart Institute's chief operating officer. He has 30 years of experience in integrated health systems and strategic, operations and financial leadership.

4. Howard Schramm is the Heart Institute's vice president of administration, finance and risk management. He works as liaison between the institute and its affiliated entities.

5. Janice Kelley is the head practice administrator at the Heart Institute.