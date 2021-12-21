Pediatric infectious disease has the lowest compensation of any physician specialty, according to Doximity's "2021 Physician Compensation Report" released Dec. 16.

Here are the 10 lowest-paid physician specialties in 2021:

1. Pediatric infectious disease: $210,844

2. Pediatric rheumatology: $216,969

3. Pediatric endocrinology: $220,358

4. Pediatric hematology and oncology: $238,783

5. Pediatric nephrology: $247,861

6. Pediatrics: $251,657

7. Medical genetics: $254,128

8. Pediatric pulmonology: $263,106

9. Medicine/pediatrics: $264,254

10. Preventive medicine: $264,539