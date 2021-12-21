Listen
Pediatric infectious disease has the lowest compensation of any physician specialty, according to Doximity's "2021 Physician Compensation Report" released Dec. 16.
Here are the 10 lowest-paid physician specialties in 2021:
1. Pediatric infectious disease: $210,844
2. Pediatric rheumatology: $216,969
3. Pediatric endocrinology: $220,358
4. Pediatric hematology and oncology: $238,783
5. Pediatric nephrology: $247,861
6. Pediatrics: $251,657
7. Medical genetics: $254,128
8. Pediatric pulmonology: $263,106
9. Medicine/pediatrics: $264,254
10. Preventive medicine: $264,539