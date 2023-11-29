First Citizens Bank supplies $99.3M in financing for medical, GI facilities

Healthcare Finance, a First Citizens Bank business, has helped facilitate two medical office building transactions totaling $99.3 million.

The joint ventures are managed by Kayne Anderson Real Estate and Remedy Medical Properties, according to a Nov. 29 press release sent to Becker's.

The first facility in Frisco, Texas, is fully leased to Frisco Medical Center and includes 68 inpatient beds and 11 operating rooms. It was acquired for $75 million.

The second joint venture includes two properties in Flowood and Vicksburg, Miss. Both properties are 100% leased to GI Associates & Endoscopy Center.

First Citizens' Healthcare Finance provides financing and banking solutions to middle market healthcare companies across the U.S., using "a client-focused and industry-centric model," to help clients meet their needs for growth capital, according to the release.