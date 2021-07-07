31 ASC industry acquisitions in 2021 

From ASC to private practice acquisitions, here are 31 ASC transactions to know since Jan. 1:

Pain management firm Clearway Pain Solutions in Annapolis, Md., added Montgomery, Ala.-based Center for Pain and its five physicians to the platform. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare sold five of its hospitals in Florida but kept its ASCs. Nashville, Tenn.-based Montecito Medical acquired two orthopedic medical office buildings, one with an ASC, in Fairfield and Shelton, Conn. Montecito also acquired a medical office property in Richmond, Va., for $32.5 million. Montecito acquired two medical office buildings in Texas, which are occupied by Tyler-based Precision Spine Care, a 14-physician spine group. Columbus (Neb.) Community Hospital added an ASC to its system. A medical office building housing a surgery center and urgent care clinic in Burnsville, Minn., sold for $52 million. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare agreed to sell four Georgia hospitals to Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare, including an ASC. Orlando Health acquired Leesburg, Fla.-based FHV Health, a multispecialty practice with 19 physicians, for an undisclosed price. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare finalized the $80 million sale of its urgent care platform to FastMed. Anchor Health Properties acquired a two-building, 85,242-square-foot portfolio with several ASCs in a Philadelphia suburb. Fairfax-based Virginia Surgery Associates sold to Inova, adding 47 employees and four office locations. Bon Secours acquired a Richmond, Va.-based orthopedic practice with 13 physicians. Whittier, Calif.-based PIH Health acquired cardiovascular care group Los Angeles Cardiology Associates. A physician's partnership in El Paso, Texas, sold an orthopedic-focused medical real estate portfolio with an ASC to a medical real estate investment trust for $9.5 million. Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Healthcare Trust of America purchased Durham, N.C.-based Duke Medical Plaza for more than $16 million. La Salle Investment Management acquired a Beverly Hills, Calif., medical office building with an ASC for $74.4 million. Phoenix-based OrthoArizona sold its medical office building and ASC real estate in a multimillion-dollar transaction facilitated by Fairfield Advisors, a national healthcare real estate advisory firm. Artemis Real Estate Partners acquired a 10-property medical office building portfolio across six states. Stamford-based Specialty Surgery Center of Connecticut and Bloomfield (Conn.) Ambulatory Surgery Center both sold majority ownership stakes to Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates. Pasadena, Calif.-based Acuity Eye Group expanded its footprint, acquiring Escondido, Calif.-based Premiere Surgery Center and Yucca Valley, Calif.-based Schultz Eye Clinic. ValueHealth acquired Oswego, Ill.-based Kendall Pointe Surgery Center. Flagship Healthcare Trust acquired Panama City (Fla.) Surgery Center. Private equity-backed Pinnacle Dermatology expanded into Virginia by acquiring Fredericksburg-based Virginia Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center. Vision Innovation Partners acquired Eyes of York (Pa.). White Oak Healthcare made its first acquisition in Nevada, a medical office building in Henderson, for $18.8 million. Healthcare Realty Trust acquired a medical office building in North Carolina for $11.58 million. New York City-based White Oak Healthcare MOB REIT acquired medical office buildings in Ohio and Minnesota, totaling 112,000 square feet. JH Winokur and ASCs Inc. sold a two-story medical office building with an ASC in California. Flagship Healthcare Trust acquired Panama City (Fla.) Surgery Center, its second acquisition in the state within one week. Real estate developer Meridian purchased a 187,690-square-foot medical building in Arizona.