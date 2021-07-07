31 ASC industry acquisitions in 2021 

Listen
From ASC to private practice acquisitions, here are 31 ASC transactions to know since Jan. 1:
- Pain management firm Clearway Pain Solutions in Annapolis, Md., added Montgomery, Ala.-based Center for Pain and its five physicians to the platform.
- Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare sold five of its hospitals in Florida but kept its ASCs.
- Nashville, Tenn.-based Montecito Medical acquired two orthopedic medical office buildings, one with an ASC, in Fairfield and Shelton, Conn.
- Montecito also acquired a medical office property in Richmond, Va., for $32.5 million.
- Montecito acquired two medical office buildings in Texas, which are occupied by Tyler-based Precision Spine Care, a 14-physician spine group.
- Columbus (Neb.) Community Hospital added an ASC to its system.
- A medical office building housing a surgery center and urgent care clinic in Burnsville, Minn., sold for $52 million.
- Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare agreed to sell four Georgia hospitals to Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare, including an ASC.
- Orlando Health acquired Leesburg, Fla.-based FHV Health, a multispecialty practice with 19 physicians, for an undisclosed price.
- Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare finalized the $80 million sale of its urgent care platform to FastMed.
- Anchor Health Properties acquired a two-building, 85,242-square-foot portfolio with several ASCs in a Philadelphia suburb.
- Fairfax-based Virginia Surgery Associates sold to Inova, adding 47 employees and four office locations.
- Bon Secours acquired a Richmond, Va.-based orthopedic practice with 13 physicians.
- Whittier, Calif.-based PIH Health acquired cardiovascular care group Los Angeles Cardiology Associates.
- A physician's partnership in El Paso, Texas, sold an orthopedic-focused medical real estate portfolio with an ASC to a medical real estate investment trust for $9.5 million.
- Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Healthcare Trust of America purchased Durham, N.C.-based Duke Medical Plaza for more than $16 million.
- La Salle Investment Management acquired a Beverly Hills, Calif., medical office building with an ASC for $74.4 million.
- Phoenix-based OrthoArizona sold its medical office building and ASC real estate in a multimillion-dollar transaction facilitated by Fairfield Advisors, a national healthcare real estate advisory firm.
- Artemis Real Estate Partners acquired a 10-property medical office building portfolio across six states.
- Stamford-based Specialty Surgery Center of Connecticut and Bloomfield (Conn.) Ambulatory Surgery Center both sold majority ownership stakes to Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates.
- Pasadena, Calif.-based Acuity Eye Group expanded its footprint, acquiring Escondido, Calif.-based Premiere Surgery Center and Yucca Valley, Calif.-based Schultz Eye Clinic.
- ValueHealth acquired Oswego, Ill.-based Kendall Pointe Surgery Center.
- Flagship Healthcare Trust acquired Panama City (Fla.) Surgery Center.
- Private equity-backed Pinnacle Dermatology expanded into Virginia by acquiring Fredericksburg-based Virginia Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center.
- Vision Innovation Partners acquired Eyes of York (Pa.).
- White Oak Healthcare made its first acquisition in Nevada, a medical office building in Henderson, for $18.8 million.
- Healthcare Realty Trust acquired a medical office building in North Carolina for $11.58 million.
- New York City-based White Oak Healthcare MOB REIT acquired medical office buildings in Ohio and Minnesota, totaling 112,000 square feet.
- JH Winokur and ASCs Inc. sold a two-story medical office building with an ASC in California.
- Flagship Healthcare Trust acquired Panama City (Fla.) Surgery Center, its second acquisition in the state within one week.
- Real estate developer Meridian purchased a 187,690-square-foot medical building in Arizona.