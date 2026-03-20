6 Optum updates to know from Q1

From ASC acquisitions to new care delivery tools, here are six updates from Optum, the parent company of ASC chain SCA Health, that Becker’s has reported on since the start of 2026:

Minnesota’s House of Representatives passed HF3378 in a 107-27 vote March 12, which aims to grant lawmakers access to the full, unredacted Optum report on the state’s Medicaid program. Optum Insight named Tom Roos as its CFO. Optum launched Value Connect, an AI-powered platform designed to help payers and providers operationalize value-based care models by combining clinical, operational and financial data into a single system. Optum, UnitedHealth Group’s healthcare services arm, is closing Family Medical Group Northeast, a clinic in Portland, Ore. Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System is suing Optum and Change Healthcare, alleging that Change owes the system at least $1.2 million in outstanding claims. The acquisition of ASCs by Optum was associated with double-digit price increases for competing insurers, according to a February study published in Health Affairs.

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