El Paso physicians sell ASC real estate for $9.5M

A physician's partnership in El Paso, Texas, sold an orthopedic-focused medical real estate portfolio with an ASC to a medical real estate investment trust for $9.5 million.

The three-building portfolio is anchored by El Paso-based Sun City Orthopaedics and West El Paso Surgical Center, a joint venture between Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and physicians, according to the transaction summary.

Minneapolis-based healthcare real estate brokerage firm HG Real Estate Partners represented the buyer side for the transaction.

