Arizona medical building with surgery center purchased by real estate developer

A 187,690-square-foot medical building in Arizona was purchased by real estate developer Meridian, according to a Jan. 7 report from AZ Big Media.

El Dorado Medical Plaza sits on an 11.55-acre parcel and houses a medical office building, surgery center and hospital in Tucson, the report said. A large institutional investor was a partner in the transaction, and Meridian plans to invest additional money toward renovations.

This is the second building Meridian acquired and renovated in Arizona, the report said.

Read more details here.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.