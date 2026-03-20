Intermountain plans new outpatient clinic

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health plans to build a new outpatient clinic in Washington City, Utah.

According to a March 20 news release the facility will offer services including primary care, an InstaCare urgent care clinic and occupational health through WorkMed, with additional outpatient services being added in later development stages.

Construction is expected to begin later this year, with completion targeted for early 2028.

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