Flagship acquires Florida surgery center

Flagship Healthcare Trust acquired Panama City (Fla.) Surgery Center, its second acquisition in the state within the week, the firm announced Jan. 4.

The surgery center is 17,000 square feet. The center has four operating rooms and two gastroenterology/pain management rooms, and offers robotic surgery as well as laser-assisted surgeries.

Panama City Surgery Center is affiliated with Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates.

Gerald Quattlebaum, executive vice president of acquisitions at Flagship, said, "This acquisition epitomizes our strategy of adding the most advanced, strongest-performing ASCs in dynamic healthcare markets in our geography."

