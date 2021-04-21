Anchor Health Properties acquires Philadelphia medical office portfolio with ASCs

Anchor Health Properties has acquired a two-building, 85,242-square-foot portfolio with several ASCs in a Philadelphia suburb, according to an April 14 release.

The 90-percent-occupied facilities are anchored by two ASCs, the release said, and feature ophthalmology, gastroenterology and physical therapy services. The portfolio is adjacent to recently developed residential and senior living facilities.

Most existing tenants have been at the facilities for over a decade, the release said. Current tenants include Main Line Surgery Center, a member of Willis Eye Surgical Network; Ophthalmic Partners of Pennsylvania; Mid-Atlantic Retina; Gastrointestinal Associates; and Ambulatory Surgery Center of Bala Cynwyd.

The properties were acquired through a joint venture with the company's co-managed equity fund, Chestnut Healthcare Fund I, and equity partner the Carlyle Group.

Anchor Health Properties now owns and manages 1.5 million square feet of properties in the Philadelphia metropolitan area, according to the release.

