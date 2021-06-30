Pain management chain adds 5-physician Alabama group

Clearway Pain Solutions in Annapolis, Md., has added Montgomery, Ala.-based the Center for Pain and its five physicians, to the platform, Clearway said June 30.

Clearway now has 40 physicians and 43 locations in Maryland, Florida, Alabama and Delaware. The transaction is part of Clearway's strategy to build a nationwide network of interventional pain management services.

The network's practices take a multidisciplinary approach to pain management, avoiding opioid prescriptions when possible.