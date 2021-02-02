Medical office building with GI sells for $11.5M+

Healthcare Realty Trust acquired a medical office building in North Carolina for $11.58 million, the Triad Business Journal reported Feb. 1.

The firm acquired the building housing Grandview Specialty Clinics in Burlington, N.C.

The building is 35,147 square feet. It is part of Cone Health's Alamance Regional Medical Center Hospital Campus. The deal included a ground lease with the hospital for 75 more years.

Cone Health offers gastroenterology, women's care and wound care services out of the building, which also includes a sleep center.

As part of the deal, an ENT clinic will relocate its long-standing practice out of the building. Cone Health will be the only tenant in the building.

