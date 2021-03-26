$74M medical office building with ASC sold in Beverly Hills

La Salle Investment Management acquired a Beverly Hills, Calif., medical office building with ASC for $74.4 million.

The five-story, 49,721-square-foot building includes a surgery center, full-service pharmacy, valet parking and a rooftop deck, according to a March 25 release.

The building is anchored by Keck Medicine of USC and is near several hospitals, including Cedars-Sinai Hospital, UCLA Medical Center, St. John's Hospital and Olympia Medical Center.

La Salle Investment purchased the building from UBS Realty Investors. Beverly Hills medical office properties have had single-digit vacancy numbers since 2002, the release said.

