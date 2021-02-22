Developer acquires 10-medical office building portfolio across 6 states

Artemis Real Estate Partners acquired a 10-property medical office building portfolio across six states, REjournals reported Feb. 19.

The medical office buildings are in Salem, Ore., Phoenix, Indianapolis, CIncinnati, Atlanta and Lancaster, Pa., and occupy a combined 270,831 square feet.

Around 50 percent of the buildings are leased to health systems and several physician groups. Some of the medical office buildings also include imaging centers, ASCs and cancer centers.

JLL Capital Markets arranged the transaction's sale and financing.

More articles on surgery centers:

Amazon's healthcare moves: 7 notes for ASCs and physicians

What ASC management company had the best 2020? & more — 9 ASC industry notes

3 joint-venture ASCs opened or announced in January

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.