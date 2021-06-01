Nebraska hospital acquires ASC

Columbus (Neb.) Community Hospital has added an ASC to its system.

The hospital took ownership of Columbus (Neb.) Surgery Center June 1, according to a May 31 news release. Peter Diedrichsen, MD, opened the ophthalmology surgery center in 2007. Services include glaucoma and cataract treatment and bladeless LASIK procedures.

The acquisition expands the hospital's service line, and there are plans to grow the surgery center, which operates at about 50 percent capacity.

"The purchase will allow us to continue offering those services in the future as we bring in new ophthalmologists or ophthalmology services," Dr. Diedrichsen said.