3 most expensive ASC acquisitions in 2022

Three ASC transactions have totaled $192 million since Jan. 1. 

Here are the three most expensive ASC property acquisitions since the start of the year:

1. Principal Real Estate Investors purchased a 59,205-square-foot medical office building that houses an ASC that opened in early 2021. The property was sold for $24.9 million by a joint venture led by Shields ASC, a subsidiary of Quincy, Mass.-based Shields Health Care Group. 

2. Newport Lido Medical Center, a medical office complex in Newport Beach, Calif., was sold for $125 million to real estate firm Lionstone Investments. The 146,510-square-foot property includes two surgery centers, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach Surgery Center and Prime Surgical Center.

​​3. Irvine, Calif.-based private equity firm IRA Capital acquired the real estate housing Christus Surgical Hospital in Alexandria, La., for $42 million. The 84,000-square-foot, 24-bed multispecialty surgical hospital was built in 2010 and has 12 operating rooms. It is leased to a joint venture between the hospital's physicians and Irving, Texas-based Christus Health.

