'The unrecognized heroes in outpatient surgery' — 12 contestants move closer to cash prize

One Medical Passport named 12 top contestants in its ASC Everyday Heroes Program, an initiative to celebrate "the unrecognized heroes in outpatient surgery."

In the next phase of the program, three finalists will be selected from the top 12 contestants. A panel of judges will then select one of the finalists to receive a $2,500 cash prize, a $2,000 donation to a charity of their choice and a $500 lunch for their ASC.

The top 12 contestants are listed below in alphabetical order by last name:

1. Sue Cook Beckett, RN, Parkway Surgery Center in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

2. Lindsay Brackins, The Surgery Center of Fairbanks (Alaska.)

3. Tami Braine, RN, CNOR, Banner Surgery Center-Peoria (Ariz.)

4. Tonya Brown, RN, Surgery Center of Plano (Texas)

5. Norma Broussard, RN, Medical City Dallas ASC

6. Gail Burton, Yellowstone Surgery Center in Billings, Mont.

7. Robert Ceminsky, Mankato (Minn.) Surgery Center

8. Charlene Gottschall, Reading (Pa.) Hospital SurgiCenter at Spring Ridge

9. Sue Jones, Baylor Scott & White Surgicare-Rockwall (Texas)

10. Ryan Luka, Advocate Surgery Center in Libertyville, Ill.

11. Lorenzo Mendez, Surgery Center of Boerne (Texas)

12. Rudy Suits, Surgical Center of Greensboro (N.C.)

Submissions for round two of the ASC Everyday Heroes Program will open in January, according to One Medical Passport. The company offers cloud-based solutions for ASC workflow, communications, payments and more.

