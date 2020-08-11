Company to recognize 'Everyday Heroes' in ASCs; $5K in prizes at stake

One Medical Passport launched a program to recognize exceptional ASC workers.

The Ambulatory Surgery Everyday Heroes Program will recognize 10 ASC staff members "who have gone above and beyond their role," according to One Medical Passport, an ASC solutions vendor.

A panel of judges will select one of the 10 finalists to receive a $2,500 cash prize, a $2,000 donation to a charity of their choice and a $500 lunch for their ASC.

One Medical Passport is seeking nominees "who are truly remarkable. Maybe it's the single mom scrub tech who puts herself through college to get her nursing degree, the janitor who takes exceptional pride in his/her job and works all night, every night, to make sure that the facility is gleaming and spotless when the first patients arrive at 0600 the next morning, or the nurse who goes on medical missions every year to help the less fortunate."

The company began accepting nominations Aug. 10. Click here to access the nomination form.

One Medical Passport offers cloud-based solutions for ASC workflow, communications, payments and more.

More articles on surgery centers:

What CMS' proposal to eliminate the inpatient only list means for ASCs

21 surgery center developments costing $10M+

'We want people to understand why we're upset' — 5 surgery, specialty group leaders on CMS' proposed 2021 fee schedule

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.