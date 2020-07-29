Ohio ASC establishes value-based partnership — 6 details

Columbus, Ohio-based Taylor Station Surgical Center is now part of BridgeHealth's centers of excellence program, according to a July 28 announcement.

Six things to know:

1. BridgeHealth recognized Taylor Station Surgical Center for demonstrating excellence in patient satisfaction, safety and outcomes.

2. For its plan sponsor clients, BridgeHealth said the ASC "increases access to affordable, high-quality" general, women's health and orthopedic services.

3. Jeffrey Turner, MD, serves as president at Taylor Station Surgical Center, which is part of Columbus-based Mount Carmel Health System.

4. The ASC's quality and safety has previously been recognized by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

5. BridgeHealth provides value-based care coordination services to patients before and during procedures.

6. Last month, Nashville, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners expanded its partnership with BridgeHealth.

