Surgery Partners expands partnership to increase access to orthopedic centers of excellence

Nashville, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners expanded its partnership with BridgeHealth to assist more patients in accessing orthopedic care.

What you should know:

1. BridgeHealth provides care coordination services to patients before and during their procedures.

2. Through the partnership, BridgeHealth's care coordinators support Surgery Partners' clinicians. The partnership connects clinicians, patients and care coordinators to chart out a care plan.

3. Surgery Partners has the program at least in its Florida market.

