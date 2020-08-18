ASC physicians honored among 101 patient favorites

Richmond, Va.-based Medarva Healthcare recognized 101 physicians for exceptional, patient-centered care with its 2020 Patient Choice Award.

Medarva, which owns Stony Point Surgery Center in Richmond and West Creek Surgery Center in Henrico, Va., asked patients earlier this year to nominate their favorite physicians. Many ASC physicians made the list, which can be found here.

"Patient choice plays a huge factor in physician performance, which is something we value above all," Medarva President and CEO Bruce Kupper said in a prepared statement. "The Patient Choice Award is designed to recognize exceptional, patient-centered care. Our patients are at the core of everything we do at Medarva, so we wanted to give them a voice to recognize those physicians who provide the highest quality and most compassionate care."

More articles on surgery centers:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.