3 USPI-affiliated surgery centers win 2020 excellence award

Seven ASCs were among Press Ganey's 2020 Pinnacle of Excellence Award winners, including three affiliated with United Surgical Partners International.

Press Ganey, a healthcare company known for developing and distributing patient satisfaction surveys, recognized all seven surgery centers for patient experience. The other recognition categories were clinical quality, employee engagement and physician engagement.

It is the third year Effingham (Ill.) Ambulatory Surgery Center has received the award, according to local radio station 97.9 XFM.

The ASC winners of Press Ganey's 2020 Pinnacle of Excellence Award:

1. EyeCare Consultants Surgery Center (Evansville, Ind.)

2. Miami Lakes (Fla.) Surgery Center

3. Midwest Physicians Surgery Center (Lee's Summit, Mo.)

4. Orthopaedic Surgery Center of Ocala (Fla.)

5. Folsom (Calif.) Surgery Center*

6. Mason Ridge Ambulatory Surgery Center (St. Louis)*

7. Effingham Ambulatory Surgery Center*

Note: Asterisks denote ASCs affiliated with Addison, Texas-based USPI.

