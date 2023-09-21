What to know about AmSurg in 5 numbers

Here are five numbers that offer a snapshot of ASC giant AmSurg:

1. AmSurg has more than 250 ASCs.

2. The company has nearly 2,000 affiliated physicians.

3. In 2022, AmSurg performed more than 2,000,000 outpatient surgery cases.

4. ASC operator and physician services company Envision has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, restructuring to deal with $7 billion in outstanding debt. Under the restructuring agreement, AmSurg will buy all ASCs held by Envision for $300 million.

5. In 2022, AmSurg completed more than 1 million colonoscopies.