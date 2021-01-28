Texas medical office shooting leaves 2 physicians dead & 4 other news updates

Here are five news updates about physicians across the U.S.:

1. Two physicians died during an incident that involved a hostage standoff at Children's Medical Group building in Austin, Texas. Bharat Narumanchi, MD, is suspected of shooting and killing Katherine Lindley Dodson, MD, before taking five adult employees hostage in the office on Jan. 26. Dr. Narumanchi was later found dead of a gunshot wound as well. Click here for the full story.



2. A judge in Harris County, Texas, dismissed charges of COVID-19 vaccine theft against Hasan Gokal, MD, on Jan. 25. Dr. Gokal is a health department physician who was accused of stealing a vaccine vial from a site where he worked. Click here for the full story.



3. The Permanente Federation's National Permanente Leadership Team, which leads more than 23,000 physicians at eight Permanente Medical Groups as part of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, named Nolan Chang, MD, executive vice president of strategy, corporate development and finance. Click here for the full story.



4. Sunil "Sunny" Eappen, MD, will become interim president of Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital, effective March 1. He is currently senior vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer of the hospital. Click here for the full story.



5. Carlos Alvarado, MD, launched a robotic joint replacement program at Montefiore Health System in New York City. Click here for the full story.

