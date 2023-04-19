Physicians per capita in the 10 highest paying states

Wisconsin is the highest paying state for physicians in 2023, where they earn $397,000 on average, according to new data from Medscape.

Wisconsin has about 274 physicians per capita, according to the most recent physician workforce profile data from the Association of American Medical Colleges.

Physicians per capita, and how much they earn, in the 10 highest paying states:

Wisconsin, $397,000: 274

Indiana, $372,000: 236

Georgia, $363,000: 236

Connecticut, $362,000: 364

Missouri, $361,000: 298

New Jersey, $360,000: 313

South Carolina, $360,000: 237

Florida, $359,000: 274

California, $358,000: 288

Michigan, $356,000: 301