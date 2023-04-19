Physicians per capita in the 10 highest paying states

Wisconsin is the highest paying state for physicians in 2023, where they earn $397,000 on average, according to new data from Medscape.
Wisconsin has about 274 physicians per capita, according to the most recent physician workforce profile data from the Association of American Medical Colleges.
Physicians per capita, and how much they earn, in the 10 highest paying states:
Wisconsin, $397,000: 274
Indiana, $372,000: 236
Georgia, $363,000: 236
Connecticut, $362,000: 364
Missouri, $361,000: 298
New Jersey, $360,000: 313
South Carolina, $360,000: 237
Florida, $359,000: 274
California, $358,000: 288
Michigan, $356,000: 301