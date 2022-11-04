How top medical specialty choices have changed since 2018

In 2022, internal medicine was the top specialty chosen by medical students, according to Medscape's "Medical Student Lifestyle" report.

Internal medicine was closely followed by family medicine and emergency medicine, respectively.

In 2020, family medicine topped the list as the most popular specialty among medical students. Internal and emergency medicine tied for second, while pediatrics was a close third.

In 2018, internal, emergency and family medicine all tied for the top choice specialty. Pediatrics came in second, while psychiatry came in third.