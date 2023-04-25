ASC staff 'make magic every day': Why investing in them is essential

An ASC's team is one of its most valuable assets.

Angie Jimenez, administrator of Vista Ophthalmic Ambulatory Surgical Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, connected with Becker's to discuss the benefits of ASCs investing in their teams.

Note: This response has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Angie Jimenez. Administrator of Vista Ophthalmic Ambulatory Surgical Center (Guaynabo, Puerto Rico): Puerto Rico ASC Holding as the operator of three ASCs in Puerto Rico (Vista Ophthalmic, Caguas ASC and CALMA) is investing in our people. ASC staff truly make magic every day with their hard work for the benefit of our patients. Staff retention is one of the most challenging situations we are facing. We are investing in our staff's professional development to form future leaders and to help them achieve professional goals like completing a nursing master's degree or a surgical tech completing their nursing degrees and clerical staff achieving a coder certification. Another investment we are working on is our onboarding program.