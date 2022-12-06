Ambulatory Management Solutions to partner with M2 Anesthesia

Ambulatory Management Solutions, a provider of outpatient anesthesia, surgical and administrative services, has partnered with and invested in M2 Anesthesia, a pediatric dental outpatient anesthesia provider.

The partnership will allow AMS to expand to the Pacific Northwest, where M2 currently serves more than 100 dental offices, according to a Dec. 6 news release.

M2 also works largely with Medicaid patients. It was founded by Marlon Michel, MD, in 2009.

"Dr. Michel has built a remarkable practice that prioritizes patient safety and high quality of care, all while providing a needed service to an underserved population at a fraction of the cost of the hospital setting," Scott Mayer, CEO of AMS, said in the release. "These patients are sometimes waiting years to get cared for and M2's model allows them to be taken care of within weeks."

The partnership was officially inked in October.