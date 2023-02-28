4 states seeking less regulations for physician assistants

The following states have proposed legislation that places less restrictions on physician assistants, as reported by Becker's:

Tennessee — Legislators are pushing for a bill that would lessen restrictions on physician assistants.



Montana — Lawmakers have proposed legislation that will allow for more physician assistants to practice without physician supervision.



Colorado — Legislators are proposing a bill that would allow physician assistants to provide more services without physician supervision.



Arizona — House of Representatives member Selena Bliss has drafted a bill that would limit current regulations for physician assistants to help with healthcare in rural areas of the state.