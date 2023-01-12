Arizona lawmakers propose bill to allow physician assistants to practice independently

Arizona House of Representatives member Selena Bliss has drafted a bill that would limit current regulations for physician assistants to help with healthcare in rural areas of the state, Today's News-Herald reported Jan. 11.

The bill would allow physician assistants to provide basic care without physician supervision. It would require physician assistants with 6,000 hours of clinical practice in the field of their education to operate without physician supervision and open their own practice.

The proposal is cosponsored by fellow Rep. John Gillette and Sen. Eva Burch.